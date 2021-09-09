Turkish security forces eliminated at least six terrorists from the YPG, the PKK's Syrian offshoot, in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The terrorists were targeted as they were preparing to launch an attack in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

The terrorist group, operating from Syria's adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often carries out attacks in Jarablus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab.

The YPG terrorist group seized control of large swathes of land in the northern parts of the war-torn country with the Bashar Assad regime’s blessing when clashes intensified in 2012. Since then, frequent attacks carried out in Turkish-controlled parts of northern Syria disturb the peaceful environment and the daily life of locals.

Ankara considers the YPG, which was backed by the U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition on the pretext of fighting the Daesh terrorist group on the ground, a grave national security threat.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.