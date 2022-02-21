Turkish security forces have killed 16 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq, across Turkey's border, the National Defense Ministry said Sunday.

Fourteen of the terrorists were neutralized after opening harassing fire on the Operation Peace Spring and Operation Euphrates Shield zones of northwestern and northern Syria, the ministry said on Twitter.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorism corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In a separate tweet, the ministry later announced that two more PKK terrorists were neutralized in a Turkish air strike in the Metina region of northern Iraq.

Turkey initiated Eren operations last year, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terrorist group on Aug. 11, 2017.

Turkish security forces have eliminated a total of 316 terrorists since the beginning of the year in 18 domestic and cross-border operations, the Defense Ministry said Thursday. The country's security forces have eliminated a total of 33,584 terrorists in Turkey, Iraq and northern Syria since July 24, 2015.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence.

Security forces also carry out operations abroad where the terrorist organization poses a threat. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks against Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terrorism campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.