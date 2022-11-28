The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Turkish security forces nabbed Gülten Matur of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Front (DHKP-C), the terrorist "responsible" for Türkiye, with an operation in Istanbul on Monday.

According to information obtained from security sources, it was determined by intelligence from MIT that the fugitive terrorist Matur, who had an arrest warrant for the crime of "being a member of an armed terrorist group," intended to escape abroad.

Turkish security forces nab the far-left DHKP-C's Türkiye responsible, Gülten Matur, in İstanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 28, 2022. (AA Photo)

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terrorist attacks in Türkiye, including a 2013 attack on the United States Embassy in Ankara in which a Turkish security guard was killed.

The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union.

The terrorist group pursues a far-left ideology and has been actively carrying out attacks and assassinations in the country since the 1980s, but its campaign of violence hit a snag when faced with Türkiye’s barrage of counterterrorism operations. The DHKP-C’s most high-profile attacks include a suicide bombing that targeted the U.S. Embassy in the capital Ankara in 2013 and the killing of a prosecutor in an Istanbul courthouse in 2015.