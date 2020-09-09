A desperate Turkish-German mother urging authorities to return her daughter who was forcibly recruited by PKK terrorists continues to stage protests in front of the German Chancellery in Berlin.

Maide T., who has been protesting for months, staged a protest after German Chancellor Angela Merkel attended a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The sad mother told reporters that she envies some of the mothers protesting in southeastern Turkey’s Diyarbakır province who were reunited with their children recruited or kidnapped by the PKK.

“I am hopeful. I hope I will also be able to experience that kind of joy,” she said.

Noting that she consistently thinks about her daughter’s whereabouts and is concerned about her health, Maide T. said she cannot sleep.

Last month, Maide T. said that she is planning to sue the German state for failing to bring her daughter back.

A Berlin resident, Maide has been trying to find her daughter, Nilüfer, since Nov. 12, when she was kidnapped by the PKK. Yet, all her efforts seem to be in vain as German police refuse to help her.

In late May, she called on Merkel to help her and held protests in front of the German Chancellery.

Inviting people to stand in solidarity with her, Maide said her daughter was influenced by PKK propaganda after she visited a cultural center in Berlin last year. Thereafter, she was forcibly recruited and probably sent to a terrorist camp abroad.

The German government has failed to take any action, while Turkish officials criticize Germany for harboring and supporting PKK terrorists. Turkey has long urged German authorities to take more serious measures against the PKK's activities in the country.

The PKK, which is classified as an "ethnonationalist" and "separatist" terrorist organization by the European Union law enforcement agency, Europol, has been banned in Germany since 1993.