The Daesh terrorist group is in the spotlight again following an attack on Jan. 28 at Santa Maria Church in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district. Investigations revealed that two gunmen involved in the attack that killed one person were linked to the terrorist group. Security forces launched a string of operations to capture the suspects and other Daesh members in the aftermath of the attack.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) thwarted the terrorist group’s efforts for recruitment, obtaining funds and logistics support after its latest operation in the aftermath of the church attack. The intel agency’s operation, in coordination with the Turkish National Police, netted 17 suspects and exposed members of Daesh’s so-called “Khorasan province” branch. The Khorasan branch is known for its activities in Asian countries, particularly in Afghanistan. Its “head” for Istanbul was behind the church attack plot, according to security sources.

Security sources say Daesh was challenged by Türkiye's constant counterterrorism operations in the country and abroad and looked for new “methods.” Recently, the Khorasan branch of the group turned more to foreign members for activities in Türkiye. The two main suspects in the church attack were Russian and Tajik nationals. Sources say Daesh’s Khorasan branch sought to deflate attention to its possible members by turning to encrypted messaging apps for contacts.

Operations jointly conducted by MIT and police in the past three years across Türkiye, as well as MIT operations in Syria, helped the country to eliminate a large number of terrorists, including ringleaders, and curbed the activities of Daesh within Türkiye. In April 2021, MIT captured Kasım Güler, former head of Daesh in Türkiye, and brought him from Syria. Interrogations of Güler helped authorities to uncover more members of Daesh and subsequent operations to capture them followed. Eventually, MIT and police managed to stop plots by Daesh’s so-called “Türkiye province” network and a “propaganda office” of the terrorist group. Operations that followed Güler’s capture led to the capture of Mohannad Mehi Aldine, Mahmoud Jabran and Husam Alhumaidi, top members of the group’s “Türkiye province” branch. A larger operation followed, based upon an investigation of the three men, and in February 2022, MIT and police dismantled a network of Daesh members across Türkiye.

MIT was also behind the elimination of Abu Hussein al-Qurashi on April 29, 2023. Aware of surveillance, al-Qurashi often changed residences but the Turkish intelligence agency located him in Syria’s Afrin. Just as he was about to leave for another relocation, MIT teams surrounded his residence. When he refused to surrender, Turkish intelligence operatives raided the building by blowing up the outer walls. Al-Qurashi, who was donning an explosive vest, blew himself up when teams entered the place.

This operation was among dozens against Daesh in the past two years. Operations in Türkiye forced Daesh to find new ways for recruitment. As a result, “Türkiye province” changed its name to the "Salman al-Farisi Battalion" and instructed its foreign fighters to carry out attacks in Türkiye. Instructions specifically called on members to attack people of different faiths, synagogues and churches following Israel’s attacks on Gaza in the new round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Micbel al-Shuwaihi, also known as "Abu Yakin al-Iraqi," who was an “intelligence officer” of Daesh in Türkiye, and Muhammad Hilaf Ibrahim, also known as "Abu Lays," ran reconnaissance against places of worship in Istanbul and presented a report to Daesh leadership via an encrypted message. MIT also found out that Ihab Alani, also known as "Abdullah Al-Jumaili," who served in the Türkiye branch of Daesh, prepared a reconnaissance report for the Iraqi Embassy in Türkiye.

Türkiye has formally arrested at least 25 suspects connected to the church attack, according to Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç. Among the 25 remanded to custody were the two suspected gunmen, previously captured by police, who are believed to be tied to Daesh, Tunç said on the social media platform X on Friday. The two suspects were foreign nationals, one from Tajikistan and the other Russian, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya had said previously.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Telegram, saying it was in response to a call by the group’s leaders to target Jews and Christians. Tunç said the 25 suspects were charged with membership of an illegal organization and aggravated intentional homicide, adding that another nine suspects were released pending trial. The attack took place on Sunday morning at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district. One Turkish citizen – who was targeted by the gunmen – was killed while attending the service.

The murdered man, Tuncer Murat Cihan, had gone into the church while out for a walk and had no political or religious affiliations, his cousin said.

Authorities have said the attack could have been deadlier if not for a jammed weapon. Still reeling from the attack, the clergy of Santa Maria opened their doors to the press on Monday and Mass resumed on Thursday. Pews and walls were peppered with bullet holes. A bouquet was left where Cihan was killed. CCTV footage from the inside of the church showed the masked gunmen entering the building and shooting the man who was walking in front of them. Turkish police said two gunmen drove a car brought from Poland to Istanbul a year ago, which had not been used until the day of the shooting.

Local media also reported that among the suspects detained, a man named Andrei Guzun could be the instigator of the shooting, who they claimed was one of Daesh’s so-called Türkiye ringleaders who authorized his underlings to carry out attacks in the country.

In December last year, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy. Daesh terrorists have not previously targeted places of worship on Turkish soil, but they have carried out a string of attacks, including against a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 that left 39 people dead and a 2015 bombing attack in Ankara that killed 109.

Turkish authorities have detained 2,086 people suspected of ties to Daesh since June 2023, Yerlikaya said.