Fatma Sakana, a senior figure of the PKK’s Iran wing, was eliminated by Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in Syria.

Sakana, also known as "Sorhin Rojhilat," was among the perpetrators of an attack by the terrorist group in southeastern Türkiye’s Şırnak in 2012 which killed 10 Turkish soldiers, security sources said on Friday.

She joined the group in Iran in 2006 and was involved in the PKK’s activities in the rural areas of Şırnak between 2010 and 2012. She later traveled to Syria and Iraq and joined terrorist cells led by Duran Kalkan, a senior leader of the terrorist group.

An undated photo of Fatma Sakana taken in an undisclosed location. (AA Photo)

Flanked by armed drones, MIT agents carried out 181 operations in 2022 and eliminated 201 terrorists linked to the PKK abroad. They also managed to destroy 45 energy facilities and parts of infrastructure the terrorist group built or operated, along with locations used by the PKK to store weapons and munitions. High-profile names were among the 38 terrorists eliminated by MIT. The organization's operations, which eliminated terrorists who were behind attacks targeting Türkiye, as well as those who supplied weapons, recruits and cash to the terrorist group, curbed the PKK's activities.