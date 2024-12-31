Nusrettin Demir joined the growing list of PKK terrorists eliminated by Turkish intelligence in Iraq, security sources said on Tuesday. Demir, a so-called senior member of the terrorist group in northern Iraq's Gara region, and the terrorists accompanying him were the targets of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Demir has been under surveillance after MIT discovered his plan to launch an attack in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.

Türkiye, in 2022, launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terrorist group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Security sources identified Demir, who used the codename Kurtay Batman, as a planner of attacks against security forces in northern Iraq from 2021-2022. The terrorist had held a so-called senior position since 2023.

Demir is said to have joined the rural ranks of the terrorist PKK in 2014 and conducted organizational activities in Syria from 2016 to 2021 before moving to northern Iraq.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union – has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.