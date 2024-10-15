Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) brought Ahmet Baykara to Türkiye after he was captured in an unspecified African country, media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Security sources say Baykara was behind a terrorist attack at a Turkish military outpost in Syria.

A handout photo taken in an undisclosed location shows Ahmet Baykara after his capture. (AA Photo)

Sources said Baykara participated in attacks targeting outposts in Syria’s Idlib as well as a Turkish military convoy. MIT had been running surveillance on Baykara before he fled to Africa. Turkish intelligence tracked him down in the African country where he had taken shelter.

Baykara confessed his role in attacks on the Turkish army and collaborated with authorities to disclose the attacks he planned and his contacts within the terrorist group.

Türkiye maintains several military outposts in Syria where it has helped Syrian opposition forces to clear towns in the north from the grip of the terrorist groups Daesh, the PKK and its Syrian wing YPG. Turkish intelligence still occasionally carries out operations in Syria to eliminate members of both terrorist groups.