Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has captured Ömer el-Hatip, a Syrian suspect accused of helping plan and coordinate the 2013 terrorist attack in the southern Turkish town of Reyhanlı that killed 53 people, security sources said Thursday.

El-Hatip, who was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, was captured as he was preparing to flee to Europe by sea and was brought to Türkiye, according to the sources.

El-Hatip took part in the planning and organization of the May 11, 2013, bombings and of acting as a liaison between those involved in the attack and intelligence officials loyal to former Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Two car bombs exploded in Reyhanlı, near Türkiye’s border with Syria, killing 53 people and wounding scores of others.