The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated Vedat Aksaç, a member of the so-called assassination squad of the PKK terrorist group, and two other terrorists with him, in an operation in Irbil's Halifan region in northern Iraq, security sources said on Monday.

According to information obtained from the sources, the terrorist group, which includes the terrorist Vedat Aksaç, code-named "Şahan," the leader of the PKK's "assassination squad," was in the Halifan region and a pursuit was started in the mountainous area.

In the operation carried out by MIT, Vedat Aksaç and two other terrorists with him were eliminated.

Discovering that Aksaç was about to illegally cross into metropolitan areas, he was put under surveillance by MIT and was eliminated with the operation.

When the illegal activities within the PKK's youth organization YDG-H were exposed, it was noted that Aksaç, who fled Türkiye in 2015 and continued to carry out armed actions in the PKK's mountain squad, was specially trained in assassination and bombing by the terrorist group during this period.

With the military operations organized by MIT in the past weeks, a number of terrorists have been eliminated in Qamishli, including Muhsin Yağan, code-named "Dijvar-Silopi," a so-called administrator of the PKK, and Yusif Mehmud Rebani, code-named "Rezan Cavit," a "provincial head" of the PKK.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).