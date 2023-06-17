The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated a senior member of the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP) terrorist group in Syria, sources said Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. PKK/YPG terrorists hide near the Turkish border in northern Syria, where they plan or stage attacks on locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

The agency neutralized Osman Nuri Ocaklı codenamed "Yılmaz Behrareş," who was behind a prison attack in Bursa among many other terrorist attacks in Türkiye on behalf of MLKP, according to security forces.

An undated photo shows Osman Nuri Ocaklı, a senior member of the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP) terrorist group in an unknown location. (AA Photo)

Ocaklı, the so-called senior executive of the MLKP in Syria, was neutralized in the Ain al-Arab region in northern Syria after being tracked by MIT. His death comes after he was among the names who could be MLKP manager following the death of Zeki Gürbüz, codenamed "Ahmet Şoreş," who was neutralized by MIT in January 2023.

Since 2000, Ocaklı continued his terrorist activities as the leader of FESK, the armed wing of MLKP in Türkiye.

Although it tries to portray itself as a separate group, the MLKP often aligns with the PKK. The PKK has conducted a bloody campaign of terrorism across Türkiye for decades, killing thousands of people, particularly in the southeast.

The MLKP, which was founded in 1994, is on Türkiye's list of "primary terrorist organizations.

During Türkiye's operations in Syria's north to wipe out the PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG presence, several MLKP members joined the PKK/YPG in terrorist attacks targeting Turkish security.