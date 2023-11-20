Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has eliminated a so-called recruiter of the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq, security sources said Monday.

Gülsüme Doğan was collecting tributes and enlisting recruits for the group in the Sulaymaniyah province and surrounding towns, sources said.

Code-named “Jiyan Mardin,” Doğan was extorting money under the guise of raising taxes from the local people to fund the PKK’s logistics operations and attacks on security forces.

She worked to draft underage children as PKK militants, MIT also found.

Doğan joined the terrorist organization’s rural ranks in 2006 and closely cooperated with the PKK’s so-called senior ringleaders.

Along with her accomplices, she was eliminated in a pinpoint operation conducted as a result of extensive field investigations, security sources said.

Gülsüme Doğan, (R) code-named "Jiyan Mardin," poses with other PKK terrorists in an unknown location in this handout photo from Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, Britain and the European Union – is responsible for over 40,000 civilian and security personnel deaths in Türkiye during an almost four-decadelong campaign of terror.

Since Turkish operations have driven its domestic presence to near extinction, the PKK has moved a large chunk of its operations to northern Iraq.

Ankara maintains dozens of military bases there, and it regularly launches operations against the PKK, which maintains a stronghold in the Qandil Mountains, located roughly 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the Turkish border in Irbil province, although the area is under de jure control of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The group’s occupation of Sinjar, Makhmour, Qandil and Sulaymaniyah continues to threaten local residents and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq, but neither the Baghdad government nor the KRG recognize the PKK as a terrorist group.

Turkish officials often urge both administrations to take joint action against the terrorists and express readiness to collaborate with Baghdad against both the PKK and Daesh, another terrorist group.

Both MIT and the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) regularly conduct cross-border operations in these regions, particularly in northern Iraq, where the PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which they carry out attacks against Türkiye.

In the last few years, the operations intensifying in northern Iraq have demolished terrorist lairs in Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara. After eradicating the group’s influence in these regions, Türkiye also aims to clear Qandil, Sinjar and Makhmour.

Türkiye’s military involvement in northern Iraq dates back over two decades, separately from its operations against the PKK, including the war against the Daesh terrorist group, which controlled much of the area, in 2014 and 2015, when Ankara was an ally in the U.S.-led anti-Daesh campaign.

The terrorist group has been more active in Syria after a civil war broke out more than a decade ago. YPG terrorists control areas near the Syrian-Iraqi border, and unconfirmed reports say they travel between the two countries secretly.

Türkiye also battles the YPG, the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, in northern Syria.

Turkish strikes targeting PKK/YPG hideouts in both Syria and Iraq have intensified since a terrorist attack by the PKK in the capital, Ankara, on Oct. 1 when one terrorist blew himself up in front of the headquarters of the Turkish National Police.