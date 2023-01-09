Özgür Namoğlu, a wanted terrorist on Türkiye's hit list, was eliminated in Syria by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), reported media outlets on Monday.

Namoğlu, also known as “Fırat Neval,” was in charge of “sabotage operations” of the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP) and was killed in Syria’s al-Hasakah region. He was specially trained by the PKK, another terrorist organization with which MLKP maintains close ties, in Iraq. Media reports said Namoğlu emerged as a top member of the group in 2008 in Europe before traveling to Iraq’s north for training for assassination and sabotage missions on behalf of the terrorist group. He traveled to Syria in 2016 and was in charge of a facility training MLKP terrorists to be dispatched to Türkiye to carry out terrorist attacks.