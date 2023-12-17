Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated the so-called field official of the PKK’s Syrian wing, the YPG, in Syria, sources said on Sunday.

Şirvan Hasan, code-named "Roni Veat," was eliminated in an operation in Syria’s Deir el-Zour on Dec. 5 after being closely monitored by MIT for a long period of time.

Following his death, the YPG organized a so-called military ceremony for Hasan in which many YPG terrorist members participated.

Hasan joined the PKK from Syria in 1997. After being active in Iraq’s Qandil region, he operated in Türkiye. From Tunceli, he joined the PKK’s Black Sea group for reinforcement and was active in Giresun and Sivas provinces.

In 2011, Hasan was located in Tokat province, and in 2012, he participated in a terrorist attack in Trabzon province’s Düzce district, which injured three Turkish soldiers.

At the end of 2013, Hasa

n moved over to Syria and carried out high-level work for the terrorist group. He assumed the role of "security and intelligence head" of Deir el-Zour in 2020 and the role of "field official" in 2021.

The Turkish intelligence agency has been expanding its operational capabilities against terrorist groups like the PKK, Daesh and FETÖ, which orchestrated the defeated yet bloody 2016 coup in Türkiye, in recent years.

Along with the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), it regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq and Syria, where terrorists have hideouts and bases.

In 2022 alone, 23 senior figures of the terrorist group backed by the U.S. in Syria were eliminated in MIT’s operations in the two countries, while many PKK members were transported to Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations – Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) – across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.