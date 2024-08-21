Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has captured a terrorist serving as a ringleader for the PKK branch in Finland in an operation in Istanbul, security sources said Wednesday.

Mehnaz Omari, an Iranian national code-named “Naze Ad,” was caught in a joint operation led by MIT and Istanbul police.

She oversaw coordination between the PKK’s so-called senior leaders and field members while organizing events and protests in Finland for the terrorist group, security sources said, noting that her capture uncovered pivotal information about the PKK’s workings in the Nordic country.

She was also active in recruitment and financing efforts for the PKK, sources added.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The PKK terrorist group has been infiltrating European countries by exploiting the legal gaps and vague policies to recruit militants and finance its activities, sources said.

PKK terrorists see Europe as a strategic front against Türkiye and utilize it as a logistical, financial and recruitment base, as European countries remain silent and even support them, even though the PKK is classified as a terrorist group by the bloc.

The tolerance of European countries to PKK’s activities allowed them to take daring steps and raise their voices.

Belgium is the so-called headquarters of the PKK in Europe, but it also carries out propaganda activities in Finland, Sweden, France, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Türkiye has long decried tolerance for the terrorist group and its supporters in Europe.

PKK's presence in Finland was also a major snag in Helsinki’s bid to join NATO last year before Ankara ratified it after the country took steps to address the problem and reiterated support for Türkiye’s fight against terrorism.