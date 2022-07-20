Turkish intelligence officers nabbed a member of the PKK terrorist group abroad and brought him back to Turkey, a security source said Wednesday.

Savaş Çelik, code-named Zerdest, was involved in the killing of gendarmerie commander Maj. Arslan Kulaksız in 2015, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist, who is responsible for activities in eastern Turkey and was in the blue category of the wanted terrorists list, crossed into Syria following the 2015 attack.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

He was nabbed abroad and brought back to Turkey in an operation conducted by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) before fleeing to Europe as it was learned that the terrorist was tasked by the PKK to continue his terrorist activities in Europe.

On June 27, 2015, Kulaksız was attacked by PKK terrorists in eastern Muş province when he was traveling with his wife in his car.

Kulaksız was killed in the attack, while his wife, Sibel Funda Kulaksız, was injured.