Turkish airstrikes destroyed 17 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

The operations were carried out in the Gara, Metina, Hakurk and Qandil regions to "eliminate terrorist attacks against Türkiye and its security forces from north of Iraq by neutralizing members of the PKK/KCK terror group and other terrorist elements and to ensure border security in line with the self-defense rights arising from Article 51 of the U.N. Charter," the statement read.

The targets included caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses considered to be housing ringleaders of the terrorist group, it said.

A large number of terrorists were also "neutralized" in the operations, during which Turkish-made munitions were used, the ministry added.

Many terrorists were "neutralized," according to the statement, which did not specify the number. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

"During this operation, every possible precaution was taken to safeguard innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural landmarks and the environment from any harm," it added.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.