The Turkish military eliminated a YPG/PKK terrorist in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said the YPG/PKK terrorist was preparing to carry out an attack against the Operation Peace Spring area before being killed.

YPG/PKK terrorists target civilians in areas liberated by the Turkish military in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Ankara launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

Türkiye carried out Operation Peace Spring against the U.S-backed YPG in northern Syria to bring peace and tranquility to the region. After the completion of the operation, Turkish and SNA units focused on ensuring the security of the region and creating the necessary conditions for the return of civilians displaced by terrorism.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions, aimed to establish a terrorism-free safe zone for Syrians to return to the area east of the Euphrates, then controlled by the YPG/PKK terrorists.

Since the launch of the operation, Türkiye has been supporting every aspect of life in the region, from health to education, security to agriculture. In this respect, efforts to clear bombs and improvised explosive devices were launched and administration duties were given to local councils.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.