Turkish security forces "neutralized" five so-called senior PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry announced Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry announced that five terrorists "in the so-called executive position" in the Qandil region were neutralized in an air-backed operation carried out in cooperation with the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.