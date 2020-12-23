Turkish police detained at least 12 suspects for providing funds to the PKK terror group in an operation in northwestern Turkey, a security source said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Balıkesir province issued arrest warrants for 15 suspects for communicating with members of the terror group that infiltrated prisons and for financially aiding convicted or remanded terror group members, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Gendarmerie teams in the province launched the operation in Balıkesir which was extended to northwestern Bursa, Istanbul and western Izmir. Twelve arrests were made in these operations, the source added.

Many organizational documents were seized from the houses of the suspects.

An operation is ongoing to nab the remaining three suspects.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.​​​​​​