Turkish security forces detained eight suspected Daesh terrorists in a counterterrorism operation carried out in northern Samsun province.

Police units raided several homes as part of the operation and detained eight out of 11 suspects that they were looking for. They also confiscated digital materials found in the homes, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The suspects were identified as Iraqi nationals and police are still carrying out an operation to detain the remaining suspects.

Turkish security forces have been carrying out extensive operations to nab Daesh terrorists across the country.

In September, Turkish police detained the terrorist group’s top figure in the country, Mahmut Özden, who is considered Daesh's “Turkey emir” in Adana.

Although the terrorist group has been largely defeated in Iraq and Syria, its presence still poses a threat, as individuals following its ideology encourage others to carry out violence. European analysts have also warned against attacks by Daesh, as isolated plans by individuals not under the watch of intelligence services have become more common.

Turkey recognized Daesh as a terrorist group in 2013, and since then, the country has been attacked numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed assaults, which have killed 315 people and injured hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations both inside and outside the country, capturing top Daesh members in counterterrorism efforts at home and in Syria.

Turkish intelligence played a key role in the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by detaining and extraditing one of his aids to Iraq, who provided U.S. authorities with critical information for locating him.

According to Interior Ministry figures, at least 2,000 people were arrested and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey in the past few years, while around 70,000 people have been denied entry into the country over their suspected links to the terrorist group.