Turkish security forces detained 29 suspects in coordinated operations across 12 provinces centered in Izmir as part of an investigation into the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), authorities said Tuesday.

The operations were carried out under the coordination of the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, with police and gendarmerie units conducting simultaneous raids.

According to officials, the suspects were identified as part of the group’s alleged military clandestine structure. Investigators said some of the suspects had been dismissed from military schools by government decree and were linked through witness statements and identification procedures. Authorities also said the suspects were contacted via payphones, a method previously associated with the group’s communication network.

Police counterterrorism and intelligence units detained 19 suspects during operations across multiple provinces. Authorities said two additional suspects were believed to be abroad.

Separately, gendarmerie counterterrorism teams carried out early morning raids targeting addresses linked to the same network, detaining 10 suspects. One additional suspect remained at large, with efforts ongoing to locate and apprehend the individual.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against all 29 detainees, authorities said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

The terrorist group orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed, and 2,734 were wounded. Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Türkiye has targeted the group's active members and sleeper cells nonstop, and its influence has been much reduced since 2016.