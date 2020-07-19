Police forces said on Sunday they had detained 27 people with links to the Daesh terrorist group whom they suspect were preparing for an attack.

Police said they had learned that the detained people had been "ordered" by the terrorist group to carry out an attack in retaliation for social media posts that insulted Prophet Muhammad. The operation targeted addresses in 15 districts of Istanbul, police said.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Daesh as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it emerged. The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds of others.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terrorist attacks.