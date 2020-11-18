Turkish security forces discovered explosives hidden inside a bag of diapers after detaining three YPG/PKK terrorists who entered the country through the Syrian border, reports said Wednesday, while eight other PKK terrorists were arrested in the country’s largest metropolis in counterterrorism operations.

Mardin Police nabbed the three terrorists, who infiltrated a group of migrant and refugee families to enter Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported.

Bombs were discovered inside the diapers

They found the pipe-type bombs hidden inside a bag filled with diapers, which would be used by the PKK to carry out attacks in urban areas.

The terrorists were referred to the court, which ruled for their arrest and sent them to prison.

Meanwhile, Turkish security forces arrested eight suspects in a counterterrorism operation against the PKK terror group in Istanbul.

Sources told Anadolu Agency that the anti-terror units launched operations in the Sultanbeyli and Çekmeköy districts of the city, targeting 13 different locations.

Simultaneous raids were carried out, and police confiscated firearms, organizational documents, books and digital materials.

Turkey has stepped up its fight against PKK terrorists with security forces carrying out counterterrorism raids and operations to clear terrorists and hold terrorist supporters accountable.

Over the course of its decadeslong terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.