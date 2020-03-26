Turkish security forces killed 13 YPG/PKK terrorists in cross-border operations in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Eight YPG/PKK terrorists were killed in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said late Wednesday.

The terrorists were killed in an airstrike in the country's Haftanin region, the ministry said.

The operation was launched after two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others injured earlier in the day in a terrorist attack by PKK/YPG in Haftanin.

In another cross-border operation, security forces killed five YPG/PKK terrorists in northwestern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Five PKK/YPG terrorists who were found to be preparing an attack in the Operation Euphrates Shield region were successfully neutralized in successful operations by our heroic commandos," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

It added that the operations will continue uninterrupted.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The TSK also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks on Turkey. The operations were intensified after July 2018 and gradually became routine.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.