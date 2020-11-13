Turkish security forces killed at least 14 YPG/PKK terrorists attempting to infiltrate its cross-border anti-terror operation zone in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Friday.

"We will not let terrorist organization PKK/YPG to disrupt peace and security in (Operation) Peace Spring region. Our heroic commandos, who took every measure in the region, prevented another infiltration attempt and neutralized 14 YPG/PKK terrorists," the ministry said on Twitter.

Video footage of the operation was also shared on the official microblogging website.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.