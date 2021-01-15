One of three PKK terrorists killed by security forces on Jan. 10-11 was determined to be on the Interior Ministry's wanted list, the ministry announced Friday.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said one of the terrorists was identified as Kurban Pehlivan, code-named "Poyraz Bulanık," who was allegedly responsible for the PKK's actions in eastern Turkey’s Bitlis region and was listed in the orange category of the ministry's wanted list with a bounty of TL 1 million ($135,500).

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Pehlivan was determined to have taken part in an act of terrorism that killed two commando troops and wounded another in Bitlis after improvised explosive devices were planted on the road by the terrorist group on July 8, 2017.

The three terrorists were killed in a joint operation conducted by the gendarmerie, air force personnel and commando troops using an armed unmanned aerial vehicle

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks in Turkey, with particular attention paid to targeting high-level terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.