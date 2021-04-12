Turkish security forces arrested six suspects for their suspected links to the Daesh terror group, security sources said on Monday.

The southeastern Kahramanmaraş-based operation was carried out simultaneously in central Kayseri and southeastern Gaziantep provinces, in which gendarmerie teams arrested the suspects who operated on behalf of Daesh in conflict zones in Syria.

They were identified by the initials S.A, A.S, H.H, E.K. H.E.H. and A.S.

Authorities discovered that A.S. had received training on bomb mechanisms and that the suspect was involved in many attacks in Syria's Aleppo between 2013 and 2015.

S.A., meanwhile, acted as one of the so-called leaders in the organization and engaged in armed activities.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.