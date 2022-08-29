The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) provides security and peace in the district of Tal Abyad, which it cleared of terrorists with Operation Peace Spring.

Turkish soldiers continue their duty in Tal Abyad province, which is located on Syrian territory across the Akçakale district of Şanlıurfa, east of the Euphrates River, that had been liberated from YPG terrorists on Oct.13, 2019, the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist group.

Prioritizing the safety of civilians in the district against terrorist attacks, the TSK keeps watch at checkpoints in critical areas.

Anadolu Agency (AA) reporters captured the precautions and inspections implemented by Turkish soldiers at the entrance points of Tal Abyad’s center, which ensures the environment of security and peace in the Operation Peace Spring region, and the rigorous training of the commandos.

Vehicles and civilians stopped at the entrances and exits of Tal Abyad are first scanned for licenses and IDs. The vehicles are then searched by the TSK's bomb search dog.

In case of the detection of suspicious persons or explosives in the vehicle, the relevant law enforcement officers and bomb disposal teams are called to duty.

Turkish commandos prepare for duty with rigorous training

Turkish commandos, who play an important role in Türkiye's success in the fight against terrorism in Syria, are trained above world standards.

In the Special Training Center of the 11th Commando Brigade, one of the commando training campuses in Tal Abyad district, mountaineering, special obstacle course, sniper shooting and tank hunting trainings are given. In addition, training courses to increase the endurance of the commandos include running tracks, situp and pushup spots, hurdles jumping areas, and climbing and crawling activities.

After the physical training in the sports field, the infiltration track training, which resembles real battlefield conditions, begins. Here, the commandos use real ammunition, dense smoke grenades and improvised explosives to simulate the real conditions of the battlefield.

Sniper teams destroy targets at distances of 600, 800, 1,000 and 1,200 meters (up to 4,000 feet) in the training, in which local and national sniper weapons and ammunition are used.

In addition to this, tank hunting training, which is one of the most challenging areas due to field conditions, is also provided for Turkish commandos. With this, the commandos are taught to take positions and capture the tank crew to destroy the "enemy tank" detected on the battlefield.

Finally, the commandos who have completed their training take the commando oath at the base area of the command brigade.