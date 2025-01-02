“Less words, more action” is the motto of the Turkish army in Syria, defense ministry sources said on Thursday. They were referring to action against terrorist groups, namely PKK/YPG, as Syria reels from the impact of the civil war that ended with the collapse of the Baathist regime. Sources reaffirmed Ankara’s stance on opposition to terrorist groups in Syria in the new era. “Neither the new Syrian administration nor Türkiye will tolerate it,” sources said.

PKK/YPG found itself cornered after anti-regime forces toppled the decades-long regime in December. It sought to exploit the situation by attempting to capture new areas. Still, the Syrian National Army (SNA) stopped the group’s advance and, moreover, captured Tal Rifaat and Manbij, two PKK bastions, last month. The terrorist group, backed by the United States under the guise of a joint fight against Daesh, sought Washington’s assistance in the face of the SNA offensive and later reached out to the new administration. It seeks integration into the new Syrian army but reportedly rejects dissolving itself.

PKK/YPG terrorists have been launching attacks since Dec. 20 around the Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River, located on the outskirts of Manbij. SNA forces are responding to these attacks.

Sources said Defense Ministry officials were in talks with their counterparts in Syria to establish cooperation in various fields and strategic relations, pledging assistance to Syria. Sources added that defense and security cooperation between the two countries was essential both for reinforcing countries’ security and for regional peace and calm. “Turkish Armed Forces will continue standing with the people of Syria and support them in this transition process,” sources said.

On the question of whether Türkiye would shut down or reduce the number of observation points in Idlib, sources said authorities were following developments in “a dynamic area” and updating plans based on developments. “Measures are being taken for the possibility of relocation of units,” sources said. In 2017, Türkiye started establishing observation points in Idlib, which was a flashpoint town in clashes between the regime and anti-regime forces, in a bid to protect civilians and establish a de-escalation zone. A total of 12 points were established under a 2018 deal with Russia, the main backer of the now-defunct Assad regime.

Separately, Defense Ministry spokesperson Brigadier Admiral Zeki Aktürk said the ministry was exploring cooperation with the new administration in Syria. At a weekly news briefing in the capital, Ankara, on Thursday, Aktürk said Türkiye permanently attached importance to Syria’s unity, territorial integrity and counterterrorism efforts. PKK/YPG carved out a self-styled autonomous region for itself in Syria’s northeast amid a security vacuum in the war-torn country.

Aktürk said they were preparing to boost Syria’s security and defense capacity. “In addition, our military units are taking measures to ensure the prevalence of stability in the region. We will continue to adhere to measures to annihilate and prevent terrorist groups,” Aktürk stated.