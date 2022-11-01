Türkiye has repatriated a PKK terrorist who recently surrendered in Algeria, the Turkish Interior Ministry said Tuesday.
The terrorist joined the PKK in 2016 and operated in Syria, the ministry said in a statement.
After contacts were made with the relevant Algerian authorities, a special team was sent to Algeria to bring back the terrorist.
This year, 107 terrorists have laid down their arms through the persuasion efforts of the Turkish police.
In Türkiye, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.
The PKK terrorist group, battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations, has been in recent years losing members and failing to attract recruits, according to Turkish officials.
In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.
