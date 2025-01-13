Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has captured Mohammed Dib Korali, one of the perpetrators of the 2013 terror attack in the southern Hatay province.

According to security sources, MIT identified the hideout of Korali in Syria.

Korali was among the planners of the terrorist attack in Hatay’s Reyhanlı district and provided the bombs used in the attack.

The terrorist has been handed over to Hatay police, the sources added.

In a similar operation in Syria in 2018, MIT had caught Yusuf Nazik, another perpetrator and planner of the attack.

Mehmet Gezer, the terrorist who ordered the deadly attack, was arrested in 2022 after being extradited from the United States.

In February 2018, an Ankara court sentenced nine people to multiple aggravated life sentences for the attack while issuing 10 to 15 years in jail for 13 others.

The Reyhanlı bombing on May 11, 2013 had a significantly high death toll as a bomb-laden vehicle was detonated in the town center first, killing scores and causing destruction.

This undated photo shows security camera footage of the two vehicles used in the bombings minutes before the attack in Reyhanlı, Hatay, Türkiye. (AA Photo)

A second vehicle was detonated five minutes after the first, when dozens, including civilians, first-aid units and security forces, rushed to the area to help those who were wounded in the attack.

In addition to killing 53 people and injuring dozens of others, the attack devastated the district, damaging 912 houses, 891 businesses and 148 vehicles.

Turkish officials blamed the Assad regime and the Syrian Military Intelligence Directorate, also known as Mukhabarat, for the attack.

Experts also said that the predominantly Sunni Arab and Turkmen town was specifically targeted by the Syrian regime to emblaze tensions with Türkiye's Alawite community in the neighboring districts of Hatay province, which has long been claimed by Syria.

Alawites were the dominant group in the Assad regime and the Syrian Baath Party until their toppling last month, where Türkiye supported the opposition after the civil war broke out.