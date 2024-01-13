Turkish jets destroyed 25 PKK terrorist targets in northern Syria and Iraq, eliminating many terrorists, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The airstrikes targeted the Metina, Hakurk and Qandil regions in northern Iraq, the ministry said.

Caves, shelters, ammunition, storage depots and other facilities used by the PKK terrorists were destroyed in the operation, the ministry said, adding that domestically-made ammunition was used.

The ministry also noted that all precautionary measures were taken to prevent any damage on civilians, cultural and historical heritage and the environment.

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least 57 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria over the past 24 hours, the ministry said in an earlier statement.

"In the last 24 hours, the number of neutralized terrorists has risen to 57. Our operations continue with determination," the ministry said.

It added that 48 of the terrorists were in northern Iraq, while nine were in northern Syria.

The announcement came after top Turkish officials convened in a security meeting in Istanbul Saturday, a day after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

"This struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized and the terrorist swamps in Iraq and Syria are completely drained," the country's Communications Directorate said in a statement on the outcome of the meeting, held in Istanbul under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.