The first National Security Council (MGK) meeting held after the elections highlighted Türkiye's determination to carry out counterterrorism fight to ensure security until the threat of terrorism is eliminated as the country enters the "Century of Türkiye" period.

The meeting, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, touched on various issues, including the anti-terror fight, the Syrian crisis, ongoing tensions in Kosovo, as well as the Russia-Ukraine War.

A statement released after the meeting noted that Türkiye would continue to take determined steps against all terrorist groups, including the PKK, its Syrian offshoots PYD/YPG, Daesh, and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

The statement also noted that Syria's territorial integrity, and the facilitation of permanent peace and stability, are possible with the elimination of terrorist groups in the country.

In the meeting, the council also reiterated the importance of international cooperation to facilitate the voluntary, dignified and safe return of Syrians to their homes and ensure that they live in peace and stability.

Regarding the ongoing discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the MGK statement said Türkiye welcomes the progress in dialogue between the two countries and that a just solution is a must for peace in the Caucasus.

Touching on the regional risks posed by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War, the MGK statement said Türkiye is ready to contribute to the initiation of peace talks and ensuring the safety of global food security.

Supporting all efforts for peace in Sudan, Türkiye urged both sides to protect gains of transition process, resolve issues peacefully and immediately declare a cease-fire.