Turkish counterterrorism operation eliminated at least 10 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Noting that Türkiye's determined fight against terrorism continues effectively, the ministry said the Turkish military eliminated six PKK terrorists in the Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq and four PKK/YPG terrorists in Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch regions.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian affiliate that has occupied a chunk of the country's northeast since 2015 with military support from the U.S.

The PKK is not designated a terrorist organization in Iraq but is banned from launching operations against Türkiye from Iraqi territory. It nevertheless has a foothold in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous north controlled by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), where the central Iraqi government has little influence.