The Turkish military eliminated 16 PKK terrorists, including several ringleaders of the terrorist group in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

The terrorists were neutralized in an air operation conducted in the Hakurk, Metina, and Gara regions of northern Iraq, the ministry announced on X.

The ministry reiterated its resolve "to eradicate terrorism and rescue our nation from this scourge.”

"Our determination to obliterate terrorist nests continues with growing impact and intense pressure," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.