Türkiye has frozen the assets of three individuals linked to the terrorist groups Daesh and al-Qaida as it cracks down on terrorism financing.

In a decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ugandan national Hamidah Nabagala, Iraqi national Sami Jasim Muhammad Jaata al-Jaburi and Abd El Hamid Salim Ibrahim Brukan al-Khatouni were added to the “Individuals Linked to Daesh and al-Qaida” section of the 2013 Council of Ministers decision of the U.N. Security Council.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, authorities carried out a coordinated anti-Daesh operation across three provinces, centering on western Izmir. Nine wanted suspects were all detained in simultaneous raids in Izmir, Istanbul, and Konya. All are accused of violating the Law on the Prevention of Financing Terrorism by allegedly providing financial support to Daesh.

Officials said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt Daesh financing networks in Türkiye and prevent the organization from carrying out attacks.

Türkiye has intensified counterterrorism efforts in recent years, targeting Daesh cells and financing networks amid broader regional security concerns.

Daesh remains the second biggest threat of terrorism for Türkiye, which faces security risks from multiple terrorist groups and was one of the first countries to declare it a terrorist group in 2013.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities have ordered the freezing of millions of lira worth of assets since 2013 to crack down on terrorism financiers in line with United Nations sanctions.