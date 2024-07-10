Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler reiterated Ankara’s intention to continue its counterterrorism operations to wipe out the PKK from its immediate borders. Güler quoted on Wednesday that they would create a 30-40 kilometer (around 18-25 mile) deep security corridor along his country’s Iraqi and Syrian borders and “completely clear the region of terrorists.”

“We will continue operations until the last terrorist is (eliminated),” Güler said in an interview published on the website of Politico magazine.

Türkiye’s escalating counterterrorism operations in northern Iraq in recent weeks have led to speculation that a wider summer offensive against the terrorist group is already underway.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signaled months ago that they were considering more operations against the group this summer to clear the region of the PKK. Officials often emphasize efforts to close the security loop and sever the ties between the group’s leaders in Iraq and its Syrian wing, YPG.

The “terror corridor” is already targeted by the army and Turkish intelligence in Syria and Iraq.

Unconfirmed reports say the Turkish army is already advancing along a road connecting Iraq to Syria and has occasionally carried out operations since last month. Airstrikes have also targeted Mount Gara, where the PKK members have a major hideout.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terrorist attacks and launch attacks both on nearby Türkiye and locals in northern Syria.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Ties with NATO

Güler also responded to questions about Türkiye’s place in NATO, where it commands the second-largest army of the alliance. Most NATO countries openly sided with Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while Türkiye pursues close relations with both sides. Güler said they rejected the criticism that Türkiye was an unreliable member of the alliance. "In an environment where 32 allies are together, it is unthinkable to have the same views on every issue,” he said, blaming “some countries” for Türkiye’s false portrayal as an unreliable partner.

He stated that Türkiye adhered to a balanced and active stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict within the framework of a strategic partnership with Ukraine and positive dialogue with Russia. “To date, Türkiye has been the only country that has been able to bring both sides of the war together in high-level talks,” he is quoted.

“We will not allow the Black Sea to turn into a strategic battlefield,” Güler said.