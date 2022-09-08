Turkish security forces captured one of the top Daesh terrorists, code-named Abu Zayd, in a counterterrorism operation on Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday.

Terrorist Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, codenamed Abu Zeid/Master Zeid, was captured in a successful operation by the Turkish intelligence and Istanbul police, Erdoğan told reporters on the presidential plane on his way back from a three-nation Balkan tour.

"International reports and the U.N. Security report also contained information that this terrorist was one of the senior executives of the Daesh terrorist organization," he noted.

Erdoğan said that the police put the terrorist's connections in Syria and Istanbul under surveillance for a long time. There was also intelligence that he would enter Türkiye illegally.

Istanbul Police also found out that the terrorist had been using a fake identity.