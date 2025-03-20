Türkiye's top diplomat on Thursday said U.S. President Donald Trump should be convinced to withdraw American troops from Syria, adding that it would be cost-effective for Washington.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's remarks came days after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call with Trump, which the top diplomat said was "highly positive."

Fidan, speaking during an iftar, a fast-breaking meal, with journalists in Ankara, said Trump's respect for Erdoğan was clearly demonstrated during the call.

He said maintaining American military presence in Syria may no longer align with the priorities of the U.S. administration. He noted that the terrorist group PKK's presence in Syria is tried to be legitimized via the issue of Daesh prisons.

Emphasizing that measures have been taken on this matter, Fidan urged the regional countries to fight against Daesh.

The U.S., under the pretext of "fight" against Daesh, is allied with PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG, despite protests by Türkiye. Both countries regard PKK as a terrorist group.

Türkiye has sharply criticized U.S. stance in Syria as a betrayal of a NATO ally.

Earlier this month, the interim Syrian government reached an agreement with the YPG-dominated SDF, which includes a cease-fire and merging the forces with the Syrian army.

It marks a breakthrough that would bring most of Syria under the control of the government led by the group that led the ousting of dictator Bashar Assad in December.

The agreement provides for the transfer of SDF-controlled civilian and military institutions in northeast Syria, as well as border crossings, an airport and oil and gas fields there.

Disarmament, dissolution of YPG

Ankara is cautious about the agreement signed by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ferhat Abdi Şahin code-named "Mazloum Kobani," the wanted ringleader of the SDF, said Fidan, adding that the country will closely monitor the process in the short term.

The disarmament and dissolution of the YPG under the control of the Syrian government are essential conditions for lasting peace, he noted.

A week ago, Fidan led a top Turkish delegation including defense minister and the head of the MIT intelligence agency to Damascus for talks with al-Sharaa. The meeting mainly focused on the issue of the YPG, he noted.

"We clearly conveyed our perspective on issues such as the organization’s intentions, capabilities, and control over energy resources. Based on our years of experience in counter-terrorism and knowledge regarding PKK, we emphasized areas of concern. We also observed that the Syrian administration shares the same intentions and perspective as us," the minister said.

Fidan said officials highlighted that destroying the organization's military capabilities is a critical aspect for Türkiye.

"It is imperative for the existing elements to dissolve themselves and come under the control of the government. Additionally, it is unacceptable for them to possess critical capabilities such as weapons production, missile manufacturing, and air defense systems," the minister explained.

"Another issue is individuals joining YPG from abroad. There is absolutely no place for them. Existing elements must dissolve, disarm, and come fully under the government’s control. This is a necessity. The government must have the competence to assume command and control."

He further said the rights denied to Syria's Kurds under the ousted Assad regime must be granted, including citizenship, cultural, and political rights, ensuring equality.

Sanctions, Ukraine war

Fidan also urged Syria to focus on how to remove Israel from the Syrian territory and manage the process in cooperation with the international community.

He said concrete decisions were taken during a recent meeting held in Amman with Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria.

"At the same time, the presence of the U.S. military in Syria comes with a cost. The American public has started questioning the benefits of maintaining U.S. troops in Syria. Previously, factors such as Iran, Russia, and the Assad regime played a role in Syria, but the current circumstances have changed," Fidan further said.

During their talks, Erdoğan told Trump it was important for the two countries to contribute together to the lifting of sanctions on Syria to restore stability in the war-torn country, to make the new administration functional and for normalization, which will enable Syrians to return to their homeland.

Fidan said that Erdoğan underlined Türkiye's expectations on the fight against terrorism and the importance of lifting restrictions on defense industry cooperation, also reiterating the significance of peace in Ukraine three years into Russia's invasion.

"President Trump's approach was quite positive, and he, along with our president, wants to resolve issues between the two countries. We are working with our counterparts to achieve this," Fidan further said.

He underscored that Türkiye could contribute to the peacekeeping force in Ukraine "if parties agree to establish" it to settle the war in a future phase.

Erdoğan's potential U.S. visit

Addressing Erdoğan's potential visit to the U.S., Fidan stated that he would conduct preparatory work at the level of foreign ministers before possible trip.

"Our president sees a visit to the U.S. positively, but we have not yet set a definite date," said the minister.

On the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), Fidan mentioned that comprehensive discussions had taken place with the Biden administration on lifting the sanctions.

"We will examine these issues in detail with the new administration as well. Of course, there are technical aspects to discuss," he further said.

Fidan called for regional collaboration to counter threats like Daesh and revealed efforts to establish a joint intelligence and operations center with neighboring countries, including Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon.

He said the technical teams are currently working on its setup and that Türkiye's work in this regard is nearing completion. He announced that he would meet with delegations from other countries to establish a joint mechanism.

"Each country will share its intelligence data and act collectively to eliminate threats posed by Daesh," he further said.

Operations will be conducted, and information will be shared, the minister said.

Fidan said that the countries Türkiye is cooperating with share a border with Syria and underlined the importance of such efforts in ensuring Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Al-Hol Camp

Fidan highlighted that al-Hol Camp is one of the most extensively worked-on issues and is "one of the closest to a solution," noting that the camp has a population of around 40,000 people.

The al-Hol camp has been run by PKK/YPG and houses tens of thousands of suspected Daesh members and their families from Syria, Iraq and 60 other countries with more than half of the residents being children.

Fidan stated that both Iraqis and Syrians have shown strong determination to take back their citizens but noted that exits from the camp were slow when it was under the control of the PKK/YPG.

"Now, both Iraqis and Syrians can take back their citizens. However, a different formula is needed for those who remain in prison. They need to stay in detention, and we will continue our efforts on that matter," he further said.