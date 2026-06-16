Ten years after the defeated July 15, 2016 coup attempt, Türkiye is renewing efforts to secure the extradition of fugitive members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), with authorities updating hundreds of legal files and preparing to present new evidence to foreign governments.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Ankara has launched a new diplomatic and legal initiative targeting senior figures of the group who remain abroad, emphasizing that extradition requests are being revised in light of newly obtained evidence.

Speaking to Sabah newspaper, Gürlek said Turkish authorities had begun reexamining all existing extradition files and would resubmit updated dossiers to relevant countries.

“We have initiated new efforts regarding the extradition of the group’s leadership,” Gürlek said. “New evidence will be sent again to the relevant countries, and the files are being updated.”

Türkiye designates FETÖ as a terrorist group and holds the group responsible for orchestrating the July 15 coup attempt that killed more than 250 people and injured thousands.

According to Justice Ministry, Turkish judicial authorities have so far prepared 2,950 extradition requests involving 2,765 suspects and submitted them to 119 countries.

The largest number of requests were sent to Germany, the United States and Belgium. Authorities submitted 777 extradition files to Germany, 428 to the United States and 142 to Belgium.

However, many of the requests have either been rejected or remain unresolved. Germany has rejected 519 requests, while 355 cases submitted to the United States are still pending, according to ministry figures.

One of the most significant obstacles remains the position of Interpol. Turkish authorities have repeatedly sought Red Notices for wanted FETÖ members, but none have been approved by Interpol’s General Secretariat.

Turkish officials point to a 2018 decision by Interpol’s Executive Committee, which concluded that requests related to FETÖ could fall under Article 3 of the organization’s constitution, prohibiting intervention in matters considered political in nature.

Foreign governments have frequently cited asylum status, citizenship protections, concerns over alleged political motivations and potential risks of mistreatment as reasons for rejecting extradition requests. Ministry figures show that 1,072 extradition applications have received negative responses.

Only a limited number of extraditions have been completed. Authorities cited two extraditions from Romania and one from Algeria among the cases that resulted in successful returns to Türkiye.

Gürlek said Türkiye expects stronger cooperation from international partners, particularly from Interpol, stressing that Ankara remains one of the organization's most active contributors both institutionally and operationally.

“Türkiye is among the leading countries providing active support to Interpol’s work,” he said. “Interpol should stand by Türkiye, without hesitation, against elements that threaten our national security.”

The minister said the campaign against FETÖ has increasingly taken on an international dimension as senior figures of the group remain outside Türkiye.

“The group’s leadership is abroad,” Gürlek said. “We have launched a new diplomatic and legal initiative. With newly obtained evidence, we will renew extradition requests. This issue will remain a priority topic in our discussions, particularly with the United States and European countries.”

He also said authorities continue monitoring the group’s recruitment activities and financial networks, describing FETÖ constantly adapts and restructures itself.

Among the individuals sought by Türkiye are several senior figures accused of holding key positions within the group. Turkish authorities have requested the extradition of individuals residing in the United States, including Cevdet Türkyolu, Mustafa Özcan, Ahmet Kara, Şerif Ali Tekalan, İsmail Büyükçelebi and former media executive Ekrem Dumanlı.

Other names sought by Ankara include Ahmet Kurucan and former Kaynak Holding chairman Naci Tosun.

Authorities have also launched extradition proceedings for Murat Yıldız, who is reportedly in Germany and is accused of providing technical support during the reading of the coup declaration on state broadcaster TRT on the night of July 15.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has requested the extradition of several suspects from Belgium and continues efforts to locate other wanted figures believed to be residing in different countries.

As the 10th anniversary of the failed coup approaches, Turkish officials say they remain committed to pursuing fugitive suspects through legal and diplomatic channels, arguing that accountability for the events of July 15 remains a national priority.