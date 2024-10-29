President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye would implement all means to permanently end terrorism, as he reiterated the country’s determination to boost its defense capabilities and self-sufficiency and vowed to work harder despite all attempts to threaten the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Gökbey helicopter’s delivery ceremony at the state-run aerospace and defense giant Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Erdoğan said terrorist attacks such as the latest one on TAI last week, will not hamper Türkiye’s resolve and determination in anti-terror fight.