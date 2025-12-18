Amid reports that Türkiye is considering an end-of-year deadline for the U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG to integrate into Syrian government forces, Hakan Fidan told an interview on Thursday that “patience is wearing thin.”

“They should comply with the deal. We don’t favor resorting to military force, but patience of relevant actors is running out,” Fidan told TRT World. “We hope the integration issue between the YPG and Damascus will be resolved through dialogue,” he added.

The YPG, which controls a self-styled autonomous region in northeastern Syria, signed a deal with the post-Assad administration in Damascus on March 10. The deal stipulates integrating the YPG forces into the new Syrian army. Yet, the YPG appears unwilling to adhere to the deal and floats the idea of decentralization for Syria’s Kurds.

The YPG’s integration is a matter that may help Türkiye stave off security risks from neighboring Syria. Türkiye carried out cross-border operations during the Syrian civil war to liberate areas near the Turkish border from YPG domination. The operations helped the Syrian opposition regain control in most of northern Syria and curbed YPG attacks targeting Turkish border towns.

In the post-Assad era, the YPG, which enjoyed U.S. support under the guise of a joint fight against the terrorist group Daesh, aspires to keep control of its so-called "Rojava autonomous administration” while the new administration in Damascus strives to build a united Syria.