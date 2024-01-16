President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's determination to protect its borders and ensure border security by eliminating all terrorist threats from its southern neighbors.

"Through successful cross-border operations, Türkiye clearly, unequivocally showed it will not allow any surgical attacks on its territory," President Erdoğan told reporters following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

He noted that Türkiye hit 114 PKK/YPG terrorist targets in air operations in Syria and Iraq, killing 78 terrorists in the past 5 days, since the brutal terrorist attack targeted Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq.