Türkiye will not, under any circumstances or for any reason, allow the establishment of a "terroristan" along its southern borders, a statement released after a crucial security meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday.

The meeting, which took place at the Dolmabahçe office in Istanbul, focused on steps to be taken against PKK terrorists in the aftermath of a brutal terrorist attack that martyred nine Turkish soldiers in Operation Claw-Lock region.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Chief of Staff Gen. Metin Gürak and the head of the National Intelligence Agency Ibrahim Kalın attended the meeting.