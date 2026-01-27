Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Tuesday strongly dismissed allegations that Türkiye is “targeting Kurds” in Syria, calling the claims false and aimed at stoking ethnic tensions in the region, saying that the country is only targeting terrorist groups.

In a statement published on X, Duran emphasized the need for a unifying public discourse, urging all parties to rely on “common sense and a shared spirit of unity” rather than distorting facts. Türkiye’s struggle, he said, is against terrorism, violence and unlawful terrorist groups, not ethnic identities.

He stressed that Ankara’s priority is to prevent the establishment of a terrorist corridor along its borders, noting that Türkiye values every constructive step toward securing lasting peace, stability and an inclusive political order in the region.

Quoting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks earlier in the day, Duran said Syrians of all backgrounds – Arabs, Turkmen, Kurds and Alawites — want peace and to live together as brothers.

Erdoğan’s message included a direct appeal to Kurdish communities, urging them not to fall for attempts to sow division. He warned against giving credence to those seeking to exploit identity or fuel discord, stressing that the Republic of Türkiye remains a safe haven and source of security for millions.

Duran said Türkiye will not allow efforts aimed at undermining the goal of a terror-free Türkiye and region, nor attempts to drive wedges between Türkiye and its neighbors.