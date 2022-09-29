Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has caught three PKK terrorists in operation in Syria’s north.

According to security sources speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the three terrorists were planning to attempt a terror attack on security forces in the areas cleared off terrorism in northern Syria and were heading to the Amanos Mountains through the itinerary of Tal Rifat-Azaz-Afrin-Kilis and the Gülbaba village.

Ferhad Edemen, code-named “Adnan Piro,” Ozan Tunç, code-named “Bahtiyar,” and Mehmet Kaykır, code-named “Çem Riha,” left Tal Rifat and entered the Operation Euphrates Shield area.

The terrorists were brought to the Afrin city center entrance by undercover Syrian national army members, after which the MİT caught the three terrorists on the road from Afrin to Azaz.

Kaykır entered the terrorist organization in 2012 while Edemen entered in 2010 and Tunç in 2014.

For more than 40 years, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria and northern Iraq to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019.