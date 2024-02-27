The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated Syrian national Emine Seyid Ahmed, one of the commanders of YPJ, an all-female wing of the terrorist group PKK, security sources said on Tuesday. Ahmed, also known as Azadi Derik, was eliminated in a “precision operation” in Syria’s Qamishli, a stronghold of the terrorist group’s Syrian wing YPG.

Ahmed was among the masterminds of attacks targeting Turkish security forces, sources said. She was already on a target list of Turkish intelligence services.

Sources said Ahmed was involved in attacks targeting security forces in the Operation Olive Branch area, where the Turkish army launched cross-border operations in 2018. The area covers most of northeastern Syria, immediately across the Turkish-Syrian border. Ahmed’s actions caused the deaths of a large number of soldiers and she was also behind cross-border rocket attacks that targeted Kilis, a southern Turkish province on the border, security sources said.

Ahmed joined the terrorist group in 2011, the year when a civil war broke out in Syria. She was trained in PKK camps in neighboring Iraq. After a brief stay there, she returned to Syria. Ahmed was also among the members of PKK’s so-called “Health Committee” and was a senior figure of the YPJ. She was injured in a shootout with Turkish security forces in the past but escaped.