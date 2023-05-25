Türkiye's successful counterterrorism fight against the PKK has ensured safety and security in the country's southeast while also attracting investment in the region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday.

"Think about the East and Southeast. You couldn't even go out on the street at night in Diyarbakır before," Erdoğan told a live broadcast on CNN Türk.

He continued by saying that the country's counterterrorism fight has ensured safety and stability and everybody can now go on the streets without fear.

The elimination of terrorism has also attracted investment in the region, the president said, which also created job opportunities and tourism in the region.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Türkiye where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks on Turkey. The operations were intensified after July 2018 and gradually became routine.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union – has been waging a terrorist campaign against Türkiye for more than 40 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.