The Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, the YPG, is burning down areas in Syria’s northern Ain Issa to make it appear as if the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) attacked civilians, a security source stated Sunday.

Following reports of Turkish attacks in the region, the source stated that the terrorist group aims to give the international community the impression that Turkey targets civilians and civilian areas. Earlier on the same day, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) stated that Turkish forces attacked the region.

Northern Syria's districts are regularly targeted by the YPG, which seized control of large swathes of land in the northern parts of the war-torn country with the blessing of the Bashar Assad regime when clashes intensified in 2012.

Ankara considers the YPG, which is backed by the U.S.-led coalition on the pretext of fighting the Daesh terrorist group on the ground, a grave national security threat.

Syria's civil war has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.